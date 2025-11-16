Advertisement
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR MANOJ SINHA

LG Sinha Praised Jammu And Kashmir Police In Cracking ‘White Terror’ Module

LG Sinha specifically praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police's "dedication and professionalism" and stated that their swift action in uncovering the terror module had "saved countless lives." 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 05:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
LG Sinha Praised Jammu And Kashmir Police In Cracking ‘White Terror’ ModuleLieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police for cracking a pan-India terror module and preventing terror attacks across the country.

LG Sinha specifically praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police's "dedication and professionalism" and stated that their swift action in uncovering the terror module had "saved countless lives." He has consistently commended the Jammu and Kashmir Police for their role in maintaining law and order, combating terrorism, and engaging with the community.

The explosion was an accident that occurred when a specialized team was extracting samples from a large and "unstable" cache of explosives that had been confiscated from a "white-collar" terror module investigation linked to a recent incident in Delhi.

Also Check- A Wake-Up Call: Delhi Blast Reveals Shift Towards Highly Trained, Tech-Savvy Terror

The LG expressed deep anguish and offered heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He visited the injured and the bereaved families, assuring them of all possible support. A detailed inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.

Sinha clarified that the explosion had no terror angle or outside intervention and was purely accidental. 

Busting of white color terror module has shaken the whole country, dozens of doctors are arrested and detained across the north of the country, many are detained for questioning so that the roots of the module can be destroyed. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

