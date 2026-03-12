Liberating agriculture: A new future for Bharat’s farmers

Agriculture has been and still is the primary activity in Bharat. More than 50 percent of the adult population is engaged in agriculture. Unfortunately, the farmer who provides us with food has children who are starving, and wants to take his or her own life. The usual explanation when farmers kill themselves is that they could not pay back their bank loans. But suppose you were a farmer and you had land with rich soil and abundant water, no matter what the situation, would you commit suicide? Definitely not. Right now, the distress is caused because the soil is so poor.

Why did the soil become poor? It is very important to understand that when you harvest some crop, let us say a ton of sugarcane, what you have taken out is a ton of topsoil. You need to put the organic matter back into the soil. The only way to do this is with leaves from the trees or with animal waste. There are no animals on the farm because they are all traveling abroad to be eaten! And the trees have gone a long time ago.

Another issue is that farmers’ land holdings are very small. The average land holding is less than a hectare, about 2 acres. With one hectare, anything that you invest will sink you. Unless they do something very intelligent, there is no way they can earn a living. With such small land holdings, if they have to make a living and feed their children, it is extremely important that there is tree-based agriculture. Because if there are no trees, farmers have no insurance for an exigency.

Traditionally, in any agricultural land, there were always a minimum of twenty-five to fifty trees, at least on the boundary. When the farmer needed money, all they had to do was cut a tree. If there is a tree, especially a high-value tree, their economic situation is insured. But all this has been uprooted in the last 40 years. It is time to bring it back.

If a farmer shifts from crop-based to tree-based agriculture, their income can go up anywhere between 300-800% in five to seven years' time. The farmer can live a good life, and the soil and water will be taken care of. If the government can invest a budget for it, it will be fantastic, but at the very least, the policy needs to support the activity on the ground.

There is a law in this country that everything below eight feet of your land is not yours; it belongs to the government. If I find gold or wealth in my land, it belongs to the government. This is a law made by the British, but it is still in force. Whatever is on my land, except for civilizational aspects like the remnants of Mohenjo-daro or Harappa, should belong to me if my forefathers have owned it for 100 years or more. The government, of course, can impose taxes and exercise control according to the law. But right now, it is taken away. It is extremely important that what is grown on a farmer's land should belong to them.

Another important thing is that we must make a distinction between forest and agriculture. Generally, it is understood that a “ranger is danger.” That should be true only if you are Veerappan! If you are an ordinary citizen growing trees on your land, why is a forest ranger a danger? But right now, the ranger thinks all trees belong to him.

No farmer wants to grow a tree today because even if they grow it, they cannot cut it. In the last few years, we got the Central Government to release several species of trees that you can grow and cut. But you still cannot cut high-value trees like sandalwood, red sanders, teak and rosewood. We want to change this law so that a farmer can grow whatever they want and cut it whenever they want.

As a nation, we have come to an inflection point where we are beginning to understand that we cannot depend on any other nation. We have to become self-reliant. For this, everything has to be liberated. Farming in particular must be liberated from all rules – market rules are the best rules. Let the farmers grow what makes maximum money for them and sell their produce wherever they want in the world.

I am not talking about liberalizing agriculture. We must liberate agriculture because if 55 percent of our population, which is involved in agriculture, does not thrive, this nation cannot thrive. If this has to happen, investments have to move to our villages. Right now, investments are not going there because agriculture is not lucrative. If we make it lucrative, investment will naturally move there. No one can stop it.

We must bring in the best experts in the world and demonstrate ways to make agriculture profitable – not as ad hoc corrective policies, but as a single comprehensive plan, clearly articulated to the country and the farmers. This is the way to move forward.

