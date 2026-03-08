Life after loss: One man’s organ donation gave life to strangers across India

For nearly three decades, Dr. Nisha Varadarajan had worked as an emergency physician in Chennai, standing daily at the fragile border between life and death. Over 27 years, she had delivered difficult news to families, witnessed unlikely recoveries, and carried the emotional weight that comes with practicing emergency medicine.

But one night, the experienced doctor found herself on the other side of the hospital curtain.

Her husband, Arvind, a civil engineer known for his quiet practicality, had been driving back from a site inspection near Sriperumbudur on a late September evening when his car was struck by a speeding lorry. The call that followed came from an unfamiliar number, first a police officer, then a paramedic.

By the time Nisha reached the trauma centre at her own hospital, Arvind had already been intubated. Machines breathed rhythmically beside him as doctors worked to stabilize his injuries. Colleagues who had spent years working alongside her struggled to meet her eyes.

A CT scan soon confirmed the severity of the situation: extensive brain injury, swelling, and hemorrhage. There was no surgical option. “As a doctor, she could read the scans before anyone spoke,” a colleague later recalled. “But as a wife, accepting the reality was something else.”

For two days, Nisha remained beside Arvind’s hospital bed, holding his hand. Their 17-year-old daughter, Meenal, leaned close to her father, whispering about her upcoming board exams and even the stray cat he used to feed outside their apartment.

Repeated clinical tests were conducted. Independent specialists performed examinations. There were no brainstem reflexes and no spontaneous breathing effort.

Following strict medical protocol, doctors declared brain death. The word carried a heavy finality.

Soon after, a transplant coordinator approached Nisha carefully. The two had known each other professionally through seminars and awareness programs about organ donation. But now the subject had become deeply personal.

“Doctor,” the coordinator said gently, “Arvind had signed a donor card when he renewed his driver’s licence three years ago.”

The memory returned immediately. Arvind had once come home holding the laminated card with a half-joking smile. “Look,” he had said at the time, “even after I’m gone, I’ll still be useful.”

Nisha had smiled at the practicality then. Neither of them imagined how soon that promise might matter.

As mother and daughter discussed the decision, Meenal asked a quiet but important question. “Will it hurt him?” “No,” Nisha replied softly. “He cannot feel pain.”

The room fell silent.

Then Meenal reached into her backpack and pulled out her father’s small leather-bound diary. Arvind carried it everywhere, filling it with engineering sketches, reminders, and occasional reflections. She opened to a page written six months earlier.

“If something happens to me, let something good come from it. Bridges should connect. Even in death.”

For Nisha, the words sounded unmistakably like the man she had known for decades. The family gave consent.

Within hours, transplant coordination networks across South India began moving quickly.

In Bengaluru, 25-year-old software developer Kaviraj had been battling end-stage liver disease caused by an autoimmune condition. Months of illness had drained his strength while his family waited anxiously for a donor match.

In Hyderabad, eight-year-old twins Diya and Divit had spent much of their childhood navigating hospitals. Divit was born with a rare congenital heart condition and urgently needed a transplant.

Meanwhile, in Kochi, retired school principal Leelamma had gradually lost her vision over five years, describing the world around her as “a memory painted in shadows.”

Arvind’s organs were matched through rigorous cross-checking of blood group, tissue compatibility, and medical urgency. Flights were arranged, emergency green corridors created, and surgical teams assembled across cities.

While the organ retrieval surgery was performed, Nisha waited quietly in the hospital chapel, a place she had passed countless times but rarely entered. She did not ask for strength. She asked for dignity. Hours later, updates arrived.

The liver transplant for Kaviraj was successful. One kidney began functioning immediately in its recipient, while the other patient remained stable. Divit’s transplant surgery was underway, and corneal retrieval had been completed.

Arvind, who had spent his career building bridges of steel and concrete, had now unknowingly created connections between strangers across cities.

The weeks after his death were filled with absence. The apartment felt unusually quiet without his morning humming. His engineering helmet remained on its usual shelf. Sometimes Meenal instinctively sets an extra plate at the dining table before remembering.

Then letters began to arrive. Kaviraj wrote first, sharing that he had returned to coding. “My mother says she hasn’t seen me smile in months,” he wrote. “I promise to build something meaningful with this second chance.”

Soon after came a photograph from Hyderabad. Divit sat upright in a hospital bed, tubes fewer than before, his eyes bright. “He asked when he can play cricket,” his parents wrote.

Another message arrived from Kochi, dictated by Leelamma to her grandson. “I saw sunlight today through my window,” she said. “It felt like forgiveness.”

Months later, through official channels and mutual consent, Nisha and Meenal met Kaviraj at a transplant awareness conference. Nervous and emotional, he approached them with folded hands.

“I don’t know what to say,” he admitted. Nisha’s reply was simple. “Then don’t,” she said. “Just live.”

Returning to her work at the hospital, colleagues noticed a subtle change in the way Nisha spoke with families facing similar situations. When discussing brain death, she now spoke more slowly, more personally.

Instead of only explaining the medical protocols, she spoke about connection, about bridges. One evening, while sorting through her father’s belongings, Meenal discovered another note tucked inside the back cover of Arvind’s diary. “We measure life in years. Maybe we should measure it in impact.”

The words stayed with her. In time, Meenal decided she wanted to study public health. For the Varadarajan family, grief has never disappeared. It returns during festivals, school milestones, and quiet Sunday afternoons.

But alongside the loss remains something else, the knowledge that Arvind’s final decision reflected the way he lived his life. He had spent years building bridges across rivers and highways. In the end, his final bridge carried life to people he would never meet.

Organ donation registration in India is facilitated by the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Citizens aged 18+ can pledge to donate organs online at notto.abdm.gov.in or by filling Form 7. Registered donors receive a donor card, signifying their intent.