Life-Changing Mission: Indian Army Brings Sight To Thousands In Darkness At India-Pakistan Border

Srinagar: The Indian Army has given new light to thousands of people living under bullets along the Jammu and Kashmir border. Doctors at the Army Command Hospital in Udhampur conducted a massive medical mission, performing over 2,000 eye surgeries. The operation returned sight to these civilians.

After the Operation Sindoor cross-border shelling, the Army’s doctors brought vision back to thousands of residents living in affected areas. More than 1,500 people were screened during the Surgical Eye Camp at the Northern Command Hospital in Udhampur. The mission included elderly citizens, women recognised for their bravery, soldiers’ families and residents from remote border villages.

Life for the residents along the rugged Jammu-Kashmir border had grown increasingly dark. Shelling, fear and harsh terrain had blurred their world over time. Acknowledging the problem, the Northern Command Hospital organised a large-scale Advanced Surgical Eye Camp, transforming the effort into a historic humanitarian initiative.

The Advanced Eye Camp screened over 1,500 individuals, including soldiers, their families, women heroes and a significant number of local residents. The Army medical teams played a crucial role in bringing patients from difficult-to-access regions such as Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Jammu and Udhampur. The operation was successfully overseen by Commandant Major General Sanjay Sharma.

The camp deployed state-of-the-art ophthalmic equipment to perform complex procedures, including cataract, retina, vitreous and glaucoma surgeries. Hundreds of patients received treatments that restored both vision and hope.

Stories Of Transformation

Surinder Singh, 72, from Poonch, had been struggling with blindness for two to three years. He had also endured the loss of neighbours during Operation Sindoor. After his surgery, he regained sight and became an advocate for bringing more patients to the camp.

Abdullah Shafiq, 56, a retired soldier from Mendhar, played a pivotal role in spreading awareness about the camp in border villages and helping patients reach the facility.

The most emotional moment came with the successful surgery of 96-year-old Rajkumari Devi, who regained clear vision after years of dim sight. Her smile became the most powerful symbol of the mission’s success.

The foundation for this massive medical campaign was laid jointly by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. At L-G’s request, the defence minister directed Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to immediately organise the Advanced Ophthalmic Camp in the Udhampur operational area. Lieutenant General Prateek Sharma, Northern Command chief, oversaw the implementation.

Spirit Of Operation Sadbhavna

The Indian Army has long delivered health services to border regions under Operation Sadbhavna. This mission emphasised compassion, care and an unwavering commitment to the nation. DGAFMS Surg Vice Admiral Aarti Sarin and DGMS Army Lieutenant General C.G. Muralidharan also contributed to operational planning to ensure the highest quality standards.

One of India’s most esteemed ophthalmic surgeons, Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, who has the honour of performing surgeries for two serving presidents of the country, led the camp. Under his leadership, over 400 complex surgeries were performed, including rare cataract, glaucoma and retina procedures. Army Hospital (R&R) specialists and paramedical teams supported the mission.

The surgical campaign went beyond Udhampur. Teams travelled to remote locations in Dehradun, Jaipur, Bagdogra and Jammu, completing over 2,000 surgeries.

Despite thousands of kilometres of travel, repeated relocation of high-tech equipment, limited electricity, treacherous roads and transforming simple community halls into operational theaters, the Army medical teams accomplished the mission with courage. They also ensured post-operative follow-up for every patient, a critical challenge executed successfully.