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Lifeline for 62,000 UP teachers: Yogi govt notifies special exam to save jobs

Following a Supreme Court directive requiring mandatory eligibility criteria by 2028, the state government officially scheduled a Special Teacher Eligibility Test for November 3, 2026. This examination offers approximately 62,000 serving educators an opportunity to validate their qualifications and protect their employment.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 09:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
Lifeline for 62,000 UP teachers: Yogi govt notifies special exam to save jobs
Image Credit: (Representational image: upessc.up.gov.in)

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