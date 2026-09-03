/Lifeline for 62,000 UP teachers: Yogi govt notifies special exam to save jobs

Lucknow: Around 62,000 government school teachers across Uttar Pradesh can breathe a sigh of relief as the state government opens a path to save their employment. Following a promise from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has issued a notification for a Special Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) tailored specifically for working educators.
This targeted examination gives in-service candidates an opportunity to fulfill mandatory national qualifications without competing directly in the open pool. The official schedule confirms that online registration opens on September 5, 2026.
Eligible candidates must complete and submit their forms through the designated online portal by October 4, 2026. The commission has scheduled a correction window ending on October 8, 2026, to allow applicants to fix minor clerical errors, while the written examination will take place on November 3, 2026.
The background of this decision lies in a recent Supreme Court mandate that requires every single primary and upper primary teacher in recognised schools across India to clear either the central or state-level Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The court laid down a nationwide deadline of 2028, stating that teachers who fail to clear the test within this timeframe will face termination.
When the standard state examination took place, approximately 1.9 million candidates appeared across Uttar Pradesh, including around 250,000 teachers already holding government posts.
While over 1.3 million total applicants cleared the papers and roughly 200,000 serving teachers passed, about 62,000 presently employed teachers failed to secure qualifying marks.
That unexpected outcome left their professional futures uncertain under the strict legal deadline set by the top court.
Recognising that veteran teachers who have been in classrooms for years face a different set of challenges compared to fresh graduates entering the job market, Chief Minister Adityanath stepped in with a tailored solution. The government created this separate, customised test to give working staff a fair and accessible chance to validate their roles. Scared of losing their jobs, many teachers started attending private coaching classes as soon as the exam results came out.
Education experts and teacher groups across Uttar Pradesh expect a massive majority of these 62,000 educators to successfully clear this test and secure their jobs well ahead of the 2028 cutoff.
The notification has also caught the attention of teaching associations in neighboring states, where serving educators now demand similar state-level relief measures to satisfy the Supreme Court ruling.
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