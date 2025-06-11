Lifeline Or Death Trap? Nearly 30,000 Dead In 11 Years In Packed Mumbai Locals

Mumbai: Four commuters died and nine were injured after falling from two overcrowded local trains near Thane in Maharashtra on Monday. The accident occurred between Diva and Mumbra stations. One of the deceased was a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable.

Local authorities said that the injured were rushed to Shivaji Hospital and Thane Civil Hospital. They are currently under medical care.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief through a post on X on Tuesday, “Deeply pained by the incident where 8 passengers fell from a local train between Diva and Mumbra stations, unfortunately leading to loss of lives. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this difficult time.”

He added, “The injured passengers had been immediately rushed to Shivaji Hospital and Thane Civil Hospital and are under medical treatment. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Fadnavis accepted that the delay in the completion of Metro projects has proved detrimental in decongesting crowded local trains.

“Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a two-hour-long discussion with me after Monday’s incident on effective measures to address the problems of overcrowding in local trains during rush hours,” he said.

An inquiry has been initiated by the Railway department to find out the exact cause of the incident.

The tragedy is part of a wider pattern of accidents linked to Mumbai’s overcrowded suburban rail system.

According to a GRP data, 29,970 persons died and 30,214 were injured on Mumbai’s suburban train network in the last 11 years. Of these, 6,760 commuters died and 14,257 were injured after falling off trains.

A GRP officer said that falling from moving trains remains one of the leading causes of death on the city’s local rail system. The high number reflects the pressure on the network, which carries nearly 75 lakh commuters daily.

Crossing tracks has also proved fatal for many. As per the GRP, 16,087 persons died and 3,369 were injured while crossing railway tracks from January 2014 to May 2025.

Crowded compartments, people hanging from train doors and footboard travel have become everyday sights in Mumbai’s local trains.

Following Monday’s accident, the local administration said it is “closely coordinating all efforts” in response.

The city’s suburban rail network is one of the busiest in the world. With such high passenger volumes and infrastructure under strain, accidents like the one near Mumbra highlight ongoing safety concerns.

Investigations are ongoing. Authorities have yet to release names of the deceased.