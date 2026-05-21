Forget just water: The AYUSH guide to 'electrolyte-rich', cooling and hydrating foods for 45°C Summer
Discover the official Ministry of Ayush guide to electrolyte-rich foods and traditional cooling drinks designed to defeat the dangerous 45°C summer heatwave.
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India is facing extreme heat, with temperatures crossing 45°C in several states. To help people stay safe, the Ministry of Ayush has released a heatwave advisory with recommended foods, drinks, and traditional practices to keep the body cool, hydrated, and protected during summer. Here is everything the Ministry of Ayush recommends.
Electrolyte-rich foods and drinks
1. Coconut Water - Nature's Own Electrolyte Drink
This is the first drink on the AYUSH list. Coconut water is packed with electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals. It replaces potassium, sodium, and magnesium lost through sweating. No sports drink comes close to what fresh coconut water does naturally. Tender coconut flesh is also separately recommended for its nutrition and hydrating properties. It fits all three categories in the advisory: electrolyte-rich, cooling, and hydrating.
2. ORS and Homemade Lemon Water
The Ministry specifically recommends Oral Rehydration Solution during extreme heat. If ORS is not available, homemade lemon water with a pinch of salt works as a direct substitute. It replenishes sodium and minerals lost through sweat. Lime also improves the taste of water and encourages people to drink more through the day.
3. Buttermilk and Lassi
Buttermilk is one of the most recommended drinks in the advisory. It is cooling, probiotic, and rich in electrolytes. The Ministry lists it alongside lemon water and fruit juices as a homemade drink that should be consumed with a pinch of salt added. Lassi is separately named as another effective option to maintain fluid levels during heatwave conditions.
4. Nelli Mor - The Siddha Electrolyte Drink
This is buttermilk taken to another level. Nelli Mor is made by blending buttermilk with Indian gooseberry, curry leaves, ginger, and rock salt. The rock salt adds sodium. The gooseberry adds Vitamin C. The advisory specifically names it as a heatwave drink under Siddha practices. It is one of the most complete electrolyte drinks on the list.
5. Sugarcane Juice
Sugarcane juice provides instant energy along with natural minerals. The advisory lists it as electrolyte-rich, cooling, and hydrating. It contains calcium, magnesium, potassium, and iron. It is one of the most widely available summer drinks across India and one of the most effective.
6. Sattu Drink
Sattu is a coarse powder made from roasted barley or Bengal gram. Mix it with jaggery for a sweet version or rock salt for a savoury one. The advisory lists it as a cooling and refreshing drink that also replenishes minerals. It is high in fibre, rich in protein, and keeps the stomach full without generating excess body heat.
7. Fruit Juices With Added Salt
The Ministry recommends fruit juices with some added salt as a homemade electrolyte drink. Grapes, mango, pineapple, and orange are listed as fruits with high water content. Adding a pinch of rock salt to any of these juices turns them into an electrolyte-replenishing drink. This is one of the easiest things to prepare at home during a heatwave.
8. Milk With Sugar
The advisory recommends drinking milk with added sugar as a simple way to stay hydrated and maintain energy levels during extreme heat. Milk contains calcium, potassium, and sodium. With sugar added, it becomes both an energy drink and a hydration aid.
Cooling foods and drinks
1. Nannari Paanagam - The Cooling Siddha Drink
This is a Siddha drink made with Indian sarsaparilla syrup, lemon juice, soaked basil seeds, and water. Mix all four together and serve cold. It is one of the most effective cooling drinks in the advisory and takes under five minutes to prepare at home.
2. Bael Sharbat
Bael sharbat is specifically called out in the advisory as an excellent option to beat the heat. It is made from the wood apple fruit and has strong cooling properties. It is electrolyte-rich, deeply hydrating, and has been used in Indian summers for generations. It also supports digestion, which tends to slow down in extreme heat.
3. Panna - The Unani Heatwave Drink
The Unani system recommends Panna made from roasted unripe mango pulp, water, and sugar. Raw mango has long been used in India to prevent heat stroke. This drink naturally cools the body, replenishes minerals, and is easy to make at home with ingredients most Indian kitchens already have.
4. Cooling Water Infusions
Plain water can be made more effective. The advisory recommends infusing drinking water with khus (vetiver), sariva (Indian sarsaparilla), jeera (cumin), or dhanyaka (coriander seeds). These ingredients are known in Ayurveda to reduce body heat from the inside. This is a simple, zero-cost upgrade to regular drinking water.
5. Lime
Lime also improves the taste of water and encourages people to drink more through the day while helping cool the body.
6. Ash Gourd
Ash gourd is a cooling vegetable that supports hydration.
7. Musk Melon
Musk melon contains high water content and is refreshing during the summer.
Hydrating Foods and Drinks
1. Cucumber
Cucumber has high water content and helps in hydration.
2. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are hydrating and rich in vitamins.
3. Tender Coconut Flesh
Tender coconut flesh is nutritious and hydrating.
4. Grapes, Mango, Pineapple, and Orange
The Ministry lists these fruits as high-water-content foods that help maintain hydration during extreme summer heat.
5. Watermelon Juice and Watermelon
Watermelon contains water, vitamins, and electrolytes. It fits all three categories in the AYUSH advisory. It can be eaten as a fruit or consumed as juice. Either way, it cools the body, hydrates the cells, and replaces some of the minerals lost through sweat.
Foods and Drinks That Fit All Three Categories
Coconut water
Tender coconut flesh
Lemon water with salt
Buttermilk
Lassi
Nelli Mor
Sugarcane juice
Watermelon
Bael sharbat
Sattu drink
Fruit juices with added salt
Milk with sugar
Panna (raw mango drink)
What to Avoid
The Ministry is equally clear about what not to drink. Alcohol, tea, coffee, carbonated soft drinks, and beverages with large amounts of sugar all cause the body to lose more fluid than they replace. High-protein foods and stale food are also on the avoid list. These may seem harmless on a hot day but they accelerate dehydration.
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