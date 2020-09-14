Light rain expected in parts of east Delhi's Preet Vihar today: IMD

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted light rain intensity in isolated places of Preet Vihar here in the next few hours. "Light rain intensity of isolated places of Delhi (Preet Vihar) during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

The MeT department also predicted thunderstorm with rainfall over and adjoining areas in Uttarakhand's Roorkee.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Roorkee during the next 2 hours," IMD said in another tweet.

Earlier today, the IMD predicted "light rain" would occur over isolated places in North-East Delhi.

"Light to moderate rain likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and Deoband. Light rain would occur over isolated places of North-East Delhi (Badli, Model Town, Azadpur, Burari) during the next two hours," IMD stated.

Besides, Marathwada and adjoining areas of Maharastra are very likely to receive moderate to heavy rains in the next four-five days, with enhanced activity likely from September 17.

"Another low pressure likely to form on September 17 with light to moderate rains expected in Mumbai," Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD said.