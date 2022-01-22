हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Weather Update

Light rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts more showers today

IMD has predicted thunderstorm with rain during the day in the national capital.

Light rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts more showers today
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cloudy sky and light rainfall on Saturday morning (January 22, 2022) along with gusty winds as the national capital recorded a minimum temperature at 10.0 degrees Celsius. 

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light intensity rain over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and national capial region (NCR). 

“Widespread rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from January 21 to January 23 due to a Western Disturbance,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the `very poor` category today, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 342.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

The officials said that the air quality is likely to improve significantly and reach in the poor to moderate category owing to rain, strong winds and better ventilation conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

"AQI today indicates `Very Poor’. It is likely to rain on January 22 and 23 with gusty wind leading to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting in significant improvement of AQI to `Poor`. From the 24th onwards, air quality is likely to degrade gradually due to low wind speed and weak ventilation of pollutants," SAFAR said in a bulletin.

