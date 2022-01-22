Light rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts more showers today

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cloudy sky and light rainfall on Saturday morning (January 22, 2022) along with gusty winds as the national capital recorded a minimum temperature at 10.0 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light intensity rain over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and national capial region (NCR).

22/01/2022: 02:10 IST; Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 21, 2022

“Widespread rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from January 21 to January 23 due to a Western Disturbance,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the `very poor` category today, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 342.

Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI at 342 as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India pic.twitter.com/fIDZ6T69Wp — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The officials said that the air quality is likely to improve significantly and reach in the poor to moderate category owing to rain, strong winds and better ventilation conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

"AQI today indicates `Very Poor’. It is likely to rain on January 22 and 23 with gusty wind leading to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting in significant improvement of AQI to `Poor`. From the 24th onwards, air quality is likely to degrade gradually due to low wind speed and weak ventilation of pollutants," SAFAR said in a bulletin.

Live TV