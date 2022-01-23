Light rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning, IMD predicts more showers

New Delhi: Delhi continued to receive light rainfall on Sunday (January 23, 2022) as the Met department expected that the minimum temperature is likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal across the western Himalayan region, east-central and east and northeast India.

According to IMD, light drizzle or moderate rainfall is expected across north India.

Delhi continues to receive intermittent, light rainfall; visuals from Janpath pic.twitter.com/1jR1iMnsbk — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

IMD tweeted, "Light intensity rain/drizzle with moderate intensity rain over few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours."

23/01/2022: 03:30 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle with moderate intensity rain over few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 22, 2022

The IMD also said that dense fog prevailed in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD said that western disturbance (WD) lies as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & neighbourhood with a trough aloft roughly along Long. 65°E to the north of Lat. 28°N in mid & upper tropospheric levels.

Delhi receives highest rainfall in January since 1995

Delhi has received 69.8 mm rainfall in January this year so far -- the exact amount the city had received in the first month of 1995 -- data from the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, showed after a rainy Saturday.

As per data, since 1950, Delhi had received the highest amount of rainfall in January in 1989 at 79.7 mm, followed by 1995 and then Saturday.

