हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Weather Update

Light rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning, IMD predicts more showers

IMD predicts light drizzle or moderate rainfall across north India today.

Light rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning, IMD predicts more showers
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi continued to receive light rainfall on Sunday (January 23, 2022) as the Met department expected that the minimum temperature is likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal across the western Himalayan region, east-central and east and northeast India.

According to IMD, light drizzle or moderate rainfall is expected across north India.

IMD tweeted, "Light intensity rain/drizzle with moderate intensity rain over few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours."

The IMD also said that dense fog prevailed in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD said that western disturbance (WD) lies as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & neighbourhood with a trough aloft roughly along Long. 65°E to the north of Lat. 28°N in mid & upper tropospheric levels. 

Delhi receives highest rainfall in January since 1995

Delhi has received 69.8 mm rainfall in January this year so far -- the exact amount the city had received in the first month of 1995 -- data from the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, showed after a rainy Saturday.

As per data, since 1950, Delhi had received the highest amount of rainfall in January in 1989 at 79.7 mm, followed by 1995 and then Saturday.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Weather UpdateIMDIndia Meteorological DepartmentRainfallDelhi WeatherDelhi Rainfall
Next
Story

UP polls: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announces new front, proposes 2 CMs, 3 Dy CMs

Must Watch

PT7M38S

Zee News Exclusive: How much did Bikru's situation change after the elimination of Vikas Dubey?