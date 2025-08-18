Light To Moderate Rainfall In J-K Till August 19, Warning Issued For Flash Floods, Landslides: MeT

Jammu & Kashmir is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall till August 19, the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has predicted.

Areas of the Jammu division including Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban may witness heavy showers, while Kashmir Valley regions may experience moderate, intense spells and occasional gusty winds.

On August 18, cloud cover was spread over the skies. A heavy thunderstorm in the morning could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will reach around 24°C, dropping to 16°C at night.



On August 19, skies will remain mostly cloudy. Morning showers are likely to continue into the afternoon in certain areas. Expected temperatures will hover between 15°C and 25°C.

The weather office has also cautioned residents about the risk of localised flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides, especially in vulnerable spots. Travellers and locals are advised to stay alert and avoid flood-prone areas such as riverbanks, streams, and unstable terrain during this period.

Meanwhile authorities have suggested that residents and Tourists should plan activities with caution, especially in flood-prone or hilly regions, avoid water bodies and areas prone to landslides or sudden storms.

Residents are advised to stay updated by keeping an eye on local weather alerts and advisories if they come in areas like Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, or the Kashmir Valley.