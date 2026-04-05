Lighter, deadlier and ready to beat even THAAD, S-500 – Meet India’s upcoming ultra-advanced intercontinental ballistic missile

New Delhi: India is advancing in strategic missile technology with the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile built to outclass present defences across the world.

Sources familiar with the project say the weapon is being built to deliver unprecedented range and penetration capabilities, while staying lighter and faster than existing Agni-5 missile.

Doubling the range, multiplying the threat

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The next-generation missile is expected to travel beyond 10,000 kilometres, nearly twice the operational range of the Agni-5, which covers a distance between 5,000 and 5,500 km.

Despite its extended reach, the missile is being engineered to be lighter so that it can efficiently carry 10 to 12 warheads. Advanced materials and innovative design approaches are said to reduce the overall weight by more than 20 percent, while boosting fuel efficiency and operational range.

Advanced technology to beat missile defences

An important feature of the new system is the integration of Manoeuvrable Re-entry Vehicles (MaRVs). These warheads can adjust their flight path after re-entering the atmosphere that makes it extremely difficult for enemy missile defences to intercept them.

Combined with radar-absorbing coatings and sophisticated decoy systems, the missile is reportedly being built to defeat even the world’s most advanced defence systems, including Russia’s S-500, the United States’ THAAD and China’s HQ-19.

“The use of MaRVs and radar-deception technology ensure the missile can penetrate modern layered defences. It is not only about range but also about survivability and precision against advanced anti-ballistic systems,” a defence analyst said.

Taking lessons from submarine-launched missiles

According to reports, the missile uses technology from India’s K-5 and K-6 submarine-launched ballistic missile programmes. These systems operate from underwater tubes for rapid deployment and stealth.

By incorporating similar design principles, India aims to make its next-generation missile faster, lighter and more efficient while maintaining high operational readiness.

The warheads are expected to weigh up to three tonnes, with advanced composite materials replacing traditional steel in engine casings and structural components.

This approach not only lowers the missile’s weight but also improves propulsion efficiency and further extends its range and performance.

Strategic implications

While the programme is highly classified, its completion would achieve a major milestone for India’s strategic deterrence.

Experts say that a missile capable of evading the S-500, THAAD and HQ-19 simultaneously would enhance India’s defensive and offensive posture and strengthen its ability to respond to evolving threats across multiple theaters.

As development continues, the missile promises to elevate India’s long-range strike capabilities by combining extreme reach, survivability and payload flexibility in a single cutting-edge system.