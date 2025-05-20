'Like A Skilled Surgeon': Rajnath Singh Says Indian Forces Brought Pakistan To Its Knees

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched another scathing attack against Pakistan, saying that Indian Armed Forces made the Pakistani army beg for a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor. Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Rajnath Singh said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is doing the work of finishing terrorists even across the border. Singh said that while Pakistan tried to hit civilian and religious areas, the Indian Army foiled their attacks.

"As you know, India launched Operation Sindoor against terrorism in the past and successfully struck at many terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and a large number of terrorists were killed. The Indian forces have worked like skilled doctors and surgeons. Just as a skilled surgeon uses his instruments where the root of the disease is present, similarly, the Indian forces have used their weapons on the roots of terrorism with great precision," said Singh.

जैसा कि आप जानते हैं भारत ने पिछले आतंकवाद के विरुद्ध ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की शुरुआत की और सफलता पूर्वक पाकिस्तान में मौजूद आतंकवाद के कई ठिकानों पर करारा प्रहार किया और बड़ी संख्या में आतंकवादी मारे गए।



Calling out Pakistan for its stubbornness, Singh said, "Pakistan started trying to attack Indian soil, and attempts were made to target common citizens. Temples, Gurudwaras and churches were targeted. The action taken by the Indian forces in response to that brought the Pakistani army to its knees. In our retaliatory action, full care was taken to attack only the terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and keep their civilian population away from it."

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee ceremony of KN Singh Memorial Hospital in Lucknow, Singh lauded doctors for their commitment towards the nation. "Friends, you all must have also realised that there are many similarities in the work and commitment of both soldiers and doctors. Both protect the common citizens. One protects health, and the other protects the nation. The discipline and training of both is very strict. Both have to make big decisions in very delicate situations. Both are always ready for any emergency," he said.

He said that the country saw the courage of the doctors during the Covid pandemic. "If the people of this country have recently seen the valour of the Indian forces during Operation Sindoor, then the entire country has seen the courage and commitment of our doctors and surgeons during the Covid pandemic. Like soldiers, our doctors are also known and respected for their duty, their courage and service to the country and society," said Singh.