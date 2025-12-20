'Like Brahmaputra, Stream Of Development Flowing Uninterruptedly Under Double-Engine Govt": PM Modi In Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport here and said that just as the Brahmaputra river flows continuously in Assam, the stream of development is flowing uninterruptedly in the state under the BJP's double-engine government.

Addressing a gathering here, PM Modi said modern, world-class airport facilities open up new possibilities and opportunities for any state and they become pillars of a state's growing self-confidence and the trust of its people.

"Today is a day of celebration of development. And it is a celebration of the development of the entire North East, not just Assam...The whole country will see that Assam is celebrating the festival of development," he said.

"My attachment to the soil of Assam, the love and affection of the people here, and especially the love of the mothers and sisters of Assam and the Northeast, continuously inspire me, strengthening our resolve for the development of the Northeast. Today, a new chapter is being added to Assam's development," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the moment one steps into the new airport terminal, the true meaning of the mantra of development and heritage becomes clearly visible. He said the airport has been designed with Assam's nature and culture in mind and is filled with greenery, so every traveller arriving here will experience a sense of calm and comfort.

"Once again today, a new chapter is being added to the development of Assam... Just as the Brahmaputra River flows continuously in Assam, similarly, the stream of development is flowing uninterruptedly here under the BJP's double-engine government."

The Prime Minister also spoke of government's efforts towards bamboo promotion.

"You will be surprised to know that before 2014, there was a law in our country that did not allow bamboo to be cut because it was considered a tree. Whereas the world recognises bamboo as a plant. We removed that law and gave bamboo its rightful recognition by placing it in the grass category," he said.

PM Modi said India is now on its way to becoming the world's third-largest economy. "Over the last 11 years, the biggest contributor to this transformation has been the development of modern infrastructure. We are preparing for 2047. In this mission of a developed India, every state and every region of the country has an important role to play," he said.