/‘Like-minded countries must work together in a difficult world’: EAM Jaishankar at meet with South Korean FM in Seoul

In his opening remarks during a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in Seoul, Jaishankar said, "It's a great pleasure to be back in Seoul and to meet you and your team today for our discussions. And I agree with you, I think our meeting is very timely. Timely partly because we are following up on a presidential visit just recently. But timely also timely because of the state of the world and the importance of our relationship in this somewhat complicated world."



Recalling his recent interactions with Cho Hyun, Jaishankar said, "My colleagues reminded me that from the time when you assumed the post of a minister, we have actually met in New York, in Kuala Lumpur, in Washington, at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and of course recently during the president's visit. But I tell them exactly as you say, that yes, we have met recently, but I've known him a long time."



Emphasising the role of both foreign ministers in advancing bilateral ties, he said, "I do think today that as foreign ministers, it is clearly our responsibility to take this relationship forward, to oversee what different parts of the government and different parts of our economy, of our country, do with each other in their interactions. In coordinating that and in really, I would say, fashioning a more forward-looking, a more contemporary relationship in a more difficult world."



Jaishankar stressed that the current international situation makes cooperation among trusted partners more important than ever.



"And that world, minister, particularly requires, I think, countries that are like-minded, countries with shared values, countries that have strong mutual trust to work with each other. Again, as you noted, the presidential visit and the meeting of our prime minister with your president (Lee Jae-myung) at the G7 in Hiroshima, these have been recent leadership occasions where guidance has been given to us on how to take those ties forward," he said.



Reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening the partnership, Jaishankar said, "What I do want to assure you is from our side, there is a full commitment that the potential of our relationship, which many of us I think on both sides feel there's a lot that remains to be realised, that we would strive to do that."



He also acknowledged Cho Hyun's efforts in promoting bilateral relations, stating, "And I do want to also take the occasion to recognise your personal commitment to the relationship. From the very moment you assumed this post, you have been sending that strong signal which I hope I have equally strongly reciprocated from our side."



"We very much value the personal commitment that you have brought to this relationship. So I look forward to very, very productive talks," Jaishankar added.