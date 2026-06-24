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  • /‘Like-minded countries must work together in a difficult world’: EAM Jaishankar at meet with South Korean FM in Seoul

‘Like-minded countries must work together in a difficult world’: EAM Jaishankar at meet with South Korean FM in Seoul

EAM during his seoul visit stressed that the current international situation makes cooperation among trusted partners more important than ever.
 

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
‘Like-minded countries must work together in a difficult world’: EAM Jaishankar at meet with South Korean FM in Seoul
Image Credit: IANS

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