Aadhaar card

Linking PAN-Aadhar by December 31 mandatory for expats

While a non-resident Indian (NRI) is not required to have an Aadhar card or a PAN (Permanent Account Number), it is mandatory to link them by Dec 31 if one has them.

Dubai/New Delhi: Indian expats, take note. Your PAN card will be treated as inoperative if you do not link it with your Aadhaar card by the end of this year.

A public notice has been issued here asking for linking an Indian resident`s PAN with his/her Aadhaar card before December 31, Gulf News reported on Friday.

An NRI with financial dealings back home is advised to have both a PAN card and an Aadhaar.

The deadline for the linkage was extended till December 31 from an earlier deadline of September 30.

As per Indian government rules, a PAN card is mandatory for NRIs if they have a taxable income in India or want to make investments in the country.

 

