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'Linking unpaid traffic challans to electricity bills': Supreme Court suggests alternative measures to recover dues

The Supreme Court suggested several measures to recover unpaid traffic challans, including withholding vehicle documents and licences, while Justice JB Pardiwala floated linking unpaid fines to electricity bills as a possible recovery mechanism.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 06:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
'Linking unpaid traffic challans to electricity bills': Supreme Court suggests alternative measures to recover dues
Image Credit: ANI

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'Linking unpaid traffic challans to electricity bills': Supreme Court suggests alternative measures to recover dues
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