Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: With a massive rally in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, actor-turned politician Vijay ruled out any alliance for the upcoming assembly elections and added that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will contest the polls alone. Rejecting speculations around a secret alliance with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Vijay said that the TVK is not a party that makes secret deals to cheat people.

Vijay Rules Out Alliance

Addressing the party conference, Vijay said, "TVK is not a party that makes underground deals, forges alliances, and cheats the people. We are not afraid of anyone. The people of Tamil Nadu, the women and the youth stand with us."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actor-turned-politician further said that the TVK will contest the polls alone. “A lion knows how to live in a crowd and also knows how to live alone. It remains unique. A lion comes out only to hunt, not for entertainment. It always hunts only living prey...,” he said.

‘DMK, BJP Enemies’

Actor Vijay also slammed the ruling DMK led by Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Our only ideological enemy is the BJP, our only political enemy is DMK...TVK is not a party that was started just for some political benefits,” said Vijay.

This was the TVK president’s second state conference in Madurai, marked by a massive show of strength as party workers gathered in large numbers to participate in the rally. The TVK will be contesting the Tamil Nadu assembly elections for the first time since it was founded in 2024. The state elections are scheduled to be held in 2026.

NEET, Fishermen At Centrestage

Addressing a huge gathering, Vijay said that the TVK government’s priority will be the safety of women, elders and children. “Our government would be friendly to whoever needs special attention, like farmers, youth, transgender people, elders without care, and physically challenged people,” he said.

The actor also raked up the issue of the NEET examination and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke the centralised entrance test system for the medical courses. “Revoke NEET! Can you do it, Narendra Modi avargal?...Due to your stubbornness, you continue to impose the NEET exam, and it pains me to even speak about what is happening here because of it. NEET must be abolished. Will you do this? You will never give us what we want or do what is right for us," said Vijay.

The TVK chief also raised the issue of the detention of fishermen by Sri Lanka. “800 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy. To ensure the safety of our fishermen, retrieve Katchatheevu (islands) and give them to us,” said Vijay.