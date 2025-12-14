Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 Heads To Mumbai: Full Schedule For Day 2

The Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025 moves to Mumbai on Sunday, following earlier stops in Kolkata and Hyderabad. The tour began amid controversy in Kolkata, where the event reportedly descended into chaos due to alleged mismanagement by organisers. Messi later travelled to Hyderabad, where he featured in an exhibition match alongside Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The Hyderabad event was also attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was seen posing for photographs with the Inter Miami star.

On the second day of the tour, Messi is to take part in a series of high-profile engagements. His day is set to begin at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), where he will participate in the Padel GOAT Cup. The exhibition event is likely to draw several prominent personalities, with Sachin Tendulkar expected to be in attendance, along with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

Following the Padel event, Messi will head to the Wankhede Stadium for the main GOAT India Tour programme. The evening will include a ceremonial kick-off and a seven-a-side exhibition football match featuring Bollywood celebrities. Fans can also expect an on-field appearance by the Argentine legend during the event.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Mumbai leg of the tour will conclude with a closed-door charity fashion show and auction. Memorabilia from Argentina’s triumphant 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign will be showcased, with reports suggesting the event will be attended by actors Jackie Shroff, John Abraham and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Day 2 schedule - Mumbai

Around 4:30 pm: Padel GOAT Cup at the Cricket Club of India; Sachin Tendulkar expected to attend

5:00 pm: GOAT Cup exhibition football match at Wankhede Stadium, featuring a 7-a-side game with Bollywood celebrities

Later in the evening: Private charity fashion show and auction of Lionel Messi’s 2022 FIFA World Cup memorabilia

Earlier today, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy thanked football legend Lionel Messi and his teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, for the GOAT India tour event in Hyderabad.

"I wholeheartedly thank G.O.A.T Lionel Messi football greats Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, for accepting our invitation and gracing our city of Hyderabad and enthralling all our sports lovers especially youth," Chief Minister poster on 'X'.

CM Revanth Reddy, who played the friendly match against Messi's team at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, also thanked the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, for attending the event.

"We are deeply grateful to our leader Rahul Gandhi ji for joining us and making the evening a memory of a lifetime," he said.

"I thank and congratulate all officers, security personnel, organisers and staff on duty across the city for ensuring we were able to showcase to the world that means sports, Telangana means excellence, and Telangana means hospitality," the Chief Minister said.

"On behalf of my entire government, I thank all sports lovers and fans for their best conduct and disciplined manner in which we played hosts to our guests," he added.

The celebrations included a vibrant musical concert and an elaborate laser show, featuring performances by Rahul Sipligunj and Mangli.

Before the friendly match, a 'Meet & Greet' programme was organised in honour of Lionel Messi at Falaknuma Palace.

CM Revanth Reddy, along with Rahul Gandhi, attended the event, where several distinguished personalities had the opportunity to interact with the football legend.

Messi was in Hyderabad on Saturday, where he appeared in many photo-ops, was seen kicking a ball with kids and interacting with officials. The visit came soon after the chaos witnessed at his first stop in Kolkata. A huge controversy erupted after his blink-and-miss performance at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, for which fans had forked out huge amounts for tickets.

(With IANS inputs)