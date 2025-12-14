Lionel Messi Touches Down In Mumbai For Star-Studded 'GOAT Tour' Event

Argentine football great Lionel Messi arrived in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, marking the third stop of his much-anticipated GOAT Tour in India. During his stay, he is scheduled to attend the Padel GOAT Cup at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), Brabourne Stadium, before heading to the Wankhede Stadium later in the evening.

Messi had earlier visited Kolkata and Hyderabad on Saturday. After Mumbai, the global icon will travel to New Delhi, which will be the final leg of his India tour.

On Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's event at Wankhede Stadium, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Satya Narayan says, "... The Mumbai Police have made complete arrangements for the important routes, the stadium, and the surrounding areas where the event is taking place. Traffic diversions and personnel deployment have also been implemented. For this ticketed event, those with tickets will be granted entry through the specific gate mentioned on their ticket. Those without tickets are requested not to congregate unnecessarily on the roads. We have covered every important point and junction, whether it's the stadium or the important roads..."

On Sunday evening, Messi is set to share the stage with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at an event hosted by the CCI. Leading Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also expected to be present. He is later likely to appear at the Wankhede Stadium for an exhibition match featuring Bollywood celebrities, scheduled for around 5.00 pm.

On Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's event in Mumbai, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "I wish them good luck, and I hope it all happens well and everybody who comes to see Messi is very safe."

The programme will then move to a private fashion show, where Messi will auction memorabilia from Argentina’s victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. He is also due to take part in the ‘GOAT Football Clinic’, an initiative of the Maharashtra government aimed at inspiring young footballers, where he is expected to interact with children and offer guidance.

In view of the massive crowds expected at various venues, the Mumbai Police have put extensive security arrangements in place. Authorities are taking extra precautions following crowd management issues witnessed during Messi’s visit to Kolkata.

The GOAT Tour began on a chaotic note at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, where organisers struggled to control the swelling crowd. Thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of Messi, who was accompanied by fellow Argentine stars Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul, but poor arrangements led to widespread inconvenience and frustration.

Messi’s next stop was Hyderabad, where his visit was relatively low-key. He took part in several photo sessions, was seen casually interacting with officials, and briefly kicked a ball with children. At the Uppal Stadium, he remained inside a VIP box, waving to fans and appearing briefly on the giant screen and broadcasting visuals during an ongoing match.

With Mumbai now hosting the football icon, anticipation remains high as Messi continues his whirlwind tour across India.

(With IANS inputs)