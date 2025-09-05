Liquor Ban In Bengaluru: Dry Day Declared For Eid-E-Milad; City Police Warn Of...

Bengaluru Dry Day: Bengaluru is bracing for heavy crowds as tens of thousands of people are expected to participate in the grand Eid-e-Milad procession on Friday. To ensure safety and maintain order, Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has issued a prohibitory order banning the sale of liquor in several parts of the city. The order, issued under Section 144 of the CrPC, will be in effect for 24 hours, from 6 a.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Saturday, 6 September.

Liquor Ban In Bengaluru

Authorities estimate that between 50,000 and 60,000 devotees will take part in the procession. The route will begin in the Kothanur and Sampigehalli police station limits in the northeast division and cover major stretches, including Thanisandra Main Road, Nagawara Main Road, Arabic College Main Road, Shyampur Main Road, Tannery Road, Haines Road, H.K.P. Road, Thammayya Road, Jayamahal Road, and Nandidurga Road.

With gatherings expected to extend late into the night, police fear that alcohol consumption could lead to disturbances. Commissioner Singh said the restrictions are meant to prevent any disruption and ensure peaceful observance of the festival.

Areas Under the Prohibition

The ban will cover liquor outlets, pubs, bars, MSIL shops, and restaurants serving alcohol within the police station limits of Hennur, R.M. Nagar, Govindapura, K.G. Halli, D.J. Halli, Pulakeshinagar, Bharathinagar, Commercial Street, Shivajinagar, J.C. Nagar, and R.T. Nagar.

However, establishments with CL-4 and CL-6A licences will be exempt from the order. Police warned that violations will be treated as offences under the relevant provisions of BNS.

What Remains Open

While liquor sales are off-limits, restaurants and hotels will continue to serve food as usual. Essential services will remain unaffected, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy meals during the celebrations, though without alcohol on the menu.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad, holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide. The occasion marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad, regarded in Islam as the final messenger of Allah, and is observed with reverence and joy.

The festival, referred to as Mawlid or Nabid in various parts of the world, is celebrated during the Islamic month of Rabi’ al-Awwal — the third month of the lunar calendar. Each year, the day brings communities together in remembrance of the Prophet’s life, his teachings, and his message of compassion.

Special prayers, religious discourses, and gatherings form the essence of the observance, as believers reflect on the Prophet’s values and his role in shaping the spiritual and moral fabric of Islam.