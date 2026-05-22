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NewsIndiaLiquor bottle found near Bihar CM's Patna residence triggers security concerns
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Liquor bottle found near Bihar CM's Patna residence triggers security concerns

Police are currently examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify any suspicious movement. 

|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Liquor bottle found near Bihar CM's Patna residence triggers security concernsImage: IANS

PATNA: The recovery of an empty liquor bottle near the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has created a stir among police and security agencies in the state capital on Friday. The incident occurred in the VVIP zone of Patna, considered one of the most heavily secured areas in Bihar. According to an official, security personnel deployed near the Chief Minister’s residence noticed a suspicious bag lying along the roadside during routine surveillance.

Upon inspection, an empty liquor bottle was allegedly found inside the bag. Police teams were immediately informed, following which the area was cordoned off, and an investigation was initiated. Officials stated that the recovered bottle has been seized, and forensic as well as investigative procedures are underway to determine how it reached the location and who may have been involved.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify any suspicious movement. Investigators are also trying to ascertain whether the incident is linked to liquor smuggling activities or whether the bag was deliberately placed near the Chief Minister’s residence. Following the discovery, security agencies have been placed on heightened alert.

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The incident has sparked fresh questions regarding security arrangements in the VVIP zone as well as the implementation of Bihar’s prohibition policy. Bihar has enforced the sale, transportation and consumption of liquor for the past 10 years, and the discovery of liquor bottles in highly secure government areas has repeatedly triggered political and administrative controversy.

This is not the first such case in Bihar’s high-security zones. Earlier, liquor bottles had reportedly been recovered from the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly as well as from areas linked to the State Secretariat. The latest recovery near the Chief Minister’s residence has once again intensified debate surrounding the effectiveness of prohibition enforcement and surveillance mechanisms in the state.

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