Liquor Bottles Dumped To Tarnish Tirumala’s Image, Two Arrested By Police

Tirupati: Tirupati police on Wednesday said they had uncovered an alleged plot to damage the sanctity of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and the sacred Tirumala hills of Lord Venkateswara by circulating misleading content on social media. Police have arrested two people in connection with the case, while a third suspect remains absconding.

Fake Social Media Post Went Viral

The matter surfaced on January 4 after multiple social media posts and news reports claimed that liquor bottles were found at Tirumala, including near a police guest house. Some posts further alleged that alcohol was being freely smuggled into the hill shrine area through the Alipiri toll gate. Photographs of empty liquor bottles were widely shared online, triggering concern and outrage among devotees.

Probe On

Following the reports, officials from the TTD, police, and vigilance departments launched a detailed investigation. During the probe, a Tirumala police team led by head constable Roop Sekhar Naidu discovered nine empty 180-ml liquor bottles behind a parapet wall near bushes in the Balaji Colony area. A case was subsequently registered based on a formal complaint.

Police said preliminary findings ruled out any link between the bottles and the police guest house, contrary to claims made in viral posts. Further investigation, including scrutiny of CCTV footage, FASTag vehicle movement data, technical analysis, and Excise Department records, helped trace the liquor bottles back to shops in Tirupati.

According to investigators, the main accused, Allapaka Koti, allegedly conspired with others to target the TTD and the police department. Officials said that, as part of a planned attempt, empty liquor bottles were allegedly brought from Tirupati and dumped near the Kaustubham guest house compound wall in Balaji Colony. Visuals were then recorded and circulated online to create a sensation and harm the reputation of the TTD and the government.

Police further alleged that Koti informed Navin, a social media activist, who then contacted Mohan Krishna, a photographer associated with a regional newspaper. Mohan Krishna is accused of sending photographers to the spot to capture images and videos, which were later shared on social media platforms.

Two Arrested In Connection To This Case

On Wednesday, police arrested Allapaka Koti and Mohan Krishna. Two mobile phones, a Swift Dzire car, and a laptop allegedly used in carrying out the act were seized and sent for forensic analysis. Police said Mohan Krishna is allegedly withholding another mobile phone, claiming it was lost, and is not fully cooperating with the investigation.

The third accused, Navin, is currently on the run, and special teams have been formed to track him down. Investigators are also probing the possible involvement of others in the alleged conspiracy.

The case has triggered a political controversy, with the ruling party backing the police version and praising Tirupati police for exposing what it described as a deliberate attempt to defame Tirumala, while targeting the opposition.