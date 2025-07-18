Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's son, Chaitanya Baghel, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged multi-crore liquor scam in the state, according to ANI officials have confirmed.

The action by the probe agency comes a few hours after the raids at Chaitanya Baghel's residence. The searches were part of the ED’s crackdown on alleged money laundering and irregularities linked to the multi-crore scam.

(this is a developing story)