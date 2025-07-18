Advertisement
CHHATTISGARH LIQUOR SCAM

Liquor Scam Case: ED Arrests Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Son, Chaitanya Baghel

Chaitanya Baghel, the son of ex-Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with the liquor scam investigation. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Liquor Scam Case: ED Arrests Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Son, Chaitanya Baghel Bhupesh Baghel (L); Chaitanya Baghel (R) (Photo Credit: ANI)

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's son, Chaitanya Baghel, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged multi-crore liquor scam in the state, according to ANI officials have confirmed.

The action by the probe agency comes a few hours after the raids at Chaitanya Baghel's residence. The searches were part of the ED’s crackdown on alleged money laundering and irregularities linked to the multi-crore scam. 

(this is a developing story) 

