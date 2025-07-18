Liquor Scam Case: ED Arrests Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Son, Chaitanya Baghel
Chaitanya Baghel, the son of ex-Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with the liquor scam investigation.
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's son, Chaitanya Baghel, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged multi-crore liquor scam in the state, according to ANI officials have confirmed.
The action by the probe agency comes a few hours after the raids at Chaitanya Baghel's residence. The searches were part of the ED’s crackdown on alleged money laundering and irregularities linked to the multi-crore scam.
(this is a developing story)
