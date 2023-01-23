topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE

‘Listen to Ladakh’: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Modi govt of betraying people

Congress president Kharge alleged that the Modi government's "greed to benefit select crony friends" who want to exploit glaciers of Ladakh is well-known.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 05:06 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleges Modi govt is betraying people of Ladakh
  • Govt is endangering India's national security in a strategic border region, Kharge tweeted
  • People of Ladakh are unitedly demanding statehood for the Union Territory

Trending Photos

‘Listen to Ladakh’: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Modi govt of betraying people

Leh: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday (January 23) accused the Modi government of betraying the people of Ladakh by not agreeing to their demand for the grant of statehood to the Union territory and protecting the eco-sensitive region. He alleged that by not agreeing to their demand for statehood and safeguards for the tribal people under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the government is endangering India's national security in a strategic border region. He took to Twitter to bring the attention of PM Modi. “Narendra Modi ji, people of Ladakh are unitedly demanding statehood for the Union Territory, and safeguards for the tribal people of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution," read the tweet of Kharge. 

"But your Government has deceitfully betrayed them, despite making tall promises," he alleged. In a video shared on YouTube, Sonam Wangchuk, a social reformist from Ladakh whose life story inspired the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety and protection of Ladakh as studies suggest the extinction of 2/3rd of the glaciers in the Union Territory.

Also read: Rozgar Mela: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slams Modi government, says 71,000 jobs just a....

"This is an urgent appeal from Sonam Wangchuk in Ladakh (in the Indian Himalayas) to the people of India and the world to help protect the environmentally sensitive region of Ladakh," Wanchuk said in his video while appealing to the prime minister to intervene and safeguard the fragile ecosystem under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Congress president Kharge alleged that the Modi government's "greed to benefit select crony friends" who want to exploit the eco-sensitive Himalayan glaciers of Ladakh is well-known. "In denying constitutional protection, you are also endangering India's National Security, in a strategic border region. Listen to Ladakh," he tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live Tv

Mallikarjun KhargeCongressLadakhPM Narendra Modiladakh glaciersClimate change

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu