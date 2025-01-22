Literary Luminaries to Watch for in 2025

As we step into 2025, the literary world is a buzz with a slew of new voices and well-established authors continuing to captivate readers across genres. From poetry and motivational guides to deep dives into India's history and future, the books scheduled for release this year promise to enrich our minds and stir our emotions. Here’s a look at some of the notable authors whose works are set to illuminate the literary landscape in 2025.

1)V. Shruti Devi: "Canvassing Art"

V. Shruti Devi, a Supreme Court advocate, politician, and prolific writer, continues to make waves with her latest book, Canvassing Art (December,2024), a collection of poems born out of the #TheWriteAngle writing challenge. Known for her thought-provoking explorations of nature, governance, and metaphysical thought, Devi’s work offers a rare window into her personal reflections and the art that inspired them.

Canvassing Art is a unique blend of poetry and visual art, inviting readers to explore the intricate relationship between the poet’s amateur paintings and the deeper meaning embedded in each work. The poems, which grew out of her experiences as a lawyer and her political career, offer readers an intellectual feast, tackling issues of the environment, indigenous rights, and the pursuit of justice. The book’s appeal transcends the literary world; art dealers, social scientists, and even theatre enthusiasts will find something to engage with in its pages. Devi’s work is destined to find a home in many libraries and creative spaces, from quiet reading nooks to lively workshops.

2) Arun Malik: "Inviting Abundance"

Arun Malik, an author with a gift for motivating and inspiring others, is back with a new book, Inviting Abundance (2025). Known for his collection of seven previous books, Malik has become a well-regarded thought leader in the realm of self-help and motivation. With a background in mechanical engineering and an MBA from IRMA, Malik draws upon his experiences working in large corporations and leading diverse teams across the world.

In Inviting Abundance, Malik shares practical insights for individuals looking to manifest success in their lives. His approach is grounded in positivity, focusing not on changing the world around us but on transforming our own thoughts and attitudes to unlock our potential. This book is particularly timely as readers seek ways to recalibrate their lives in a world increasingly focused on self-growth and productivity. Through his uplifting language, Malik offers readers a path to embrace abundance in every aspect of life—from career and relationships to personal growth. This motivational guide is sure to become a staple in the self-help genre.

3) Smarak Swain: "Digital Fortunes”

For those interested in the burgeoning world of digital finance, Smarak Swain’s Digital Fortunes: A Value Investor’s Guide to the New Economy (2024) is an essential read. Swain, a distinguished financial investigator and policy expert, brings a wealth of knowledge to this exploration of virtual assets, digital platforms, and the future of investment in the digital economy. With a deep understanding of global financial systems, Swain offers readers a detailed examination of the forces that drive value in the digital world.

One of the standout features of Digital Fortunes is Swain’s innovative "fraud risk map," a tool designed to help investors navigate the complex and often volatile landscape of cryptocurrencies and digital assets. As cryptocurrencies continue to evolve, this book provides readers with a clear framework for assessing potential investment opportunities, making it a valuable resource for anyone looking to capitalize on the digital revolution. Swain’s expertise in anti-money laundering and global tax systems ensures that this book is not only practical but also rooted in a deep understanding of international finance.

4) Venkata Subramaniam: "Quantum Nation"

India’s push towards becoming a global leader in quantum technology is embodied in Quantum Nation: India’s Leap Into the Future* (2024), authored by L. Venkata Subramaniam, a distinguished quantum computing expert. As the head of IBM Quantum India and an inventor with 34 patents to his name, Subramaniam is uniquely positioned to offer insights into India’s ambitious quantum agenda. In this book, Subramaniam traces India’s path toward becoming a key player in the quantum revolution, with a focus on the National Quantum Mission and the country’s strategic investments in quantum technologies.

Quantum Nation presents a compelling narrative that bridges the technical and the visionary, offering readers a glimpse into the future of technology and its potential to reshape industries worldwide. With Subramaniam’s firsthand experience in pushing India to the forefront of quantum research, this book is a must-read for anyone interested in the intersection of science, technology, and national policy. The book’s place on Amazon’s bestseller list and its recognition in top media outlets underscore its relevance and importance in the tech world.

5) Chirasree Bose: "Live with Me Die with Me"

Chirasree Bose, a celebrated Indian author known for her gripping thrillers and complex characters, released her latest fiction Live with Me Die with Me.

It’s a psychological thriller that promises to keep readers on the edge. In this tale, Meera is found murdered at a deserted construction site, and Dwiti, a blind woman, wakes up claiming to see her. As the investigation unfolds, dark secrets about Dwiti’s marriage come to light, leading to a breathless climax.

Bose’s mastery of suspense and her ability to craft intricate, multi-layered narratives are on full display in Live with Me Die with Me. With a track record of over 300 short stories and five bestselling books, Bose is set to further solidify her position as one of India’s premier thriller writers. Fans of mystery, intrigue, and the supernatural will find themselves captivated by this chilling tale.

6) Raghavan Srinivasan: "Indian Philosophy: Quick and Concise"

Raghavan Srinivasan, a writer and social activist, takes readers on a journey through the diverse philosophical traditions of India in his latest work.

Indian Philosophy: Quick and Concise (2025). This accessible guide offers a comprehensive yet digestible overview of the major schools of thought, from the Vedas to the Bhagavad Gita, Buddhism, Jainism, and more. Srinivasan’s ability to distill complex ideas into clear, concise language makes this book an invaluable resource for anyone interested in exploring the intellectual legacy of India.

In Indian Philosophy, Srinivasan explores not only the well-known systems of thought but also lesser-known traditions like the Ajivikas and the philosophies embedded in Indian medical systems. His balanced approach provides readers with a nuanced understanding of how philosophy, religion, and culture intersect in India’s intellectual history. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the philosophical traditions that have shaped the subcontinent.

7) Sumant Batra: Anarkali

The enigmatic figure of Anarkali has long captivated history and folklore, with her tragic love affair with Prince Salim, son of Emperor Akbar, remaining a poignant legend. In Anarkali, Sumant Batra brings to life the woman behind the myth, offering a compelling narrative that explores her identity, family, and life beyond her doomed romance.

Batra’s evocative prose delves into the complex social structures of the Mughal Empire, portraying a woman who dares to assert her desires, with all the consequences that follow. The novel honors both her love story and her resilience, blending historical detail with imaginative storytelling.

Anarkali became a national bestseller, with its first print run of 3,000 copies selling out within 45 days of its December 2023 release. The book was launched by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who expressed interest in adapting it into a film. Subsequent launches took place across India and internationally, garnering widespread acclaim.

As 2025 unfolds, these authors promise to offer a diverse range of insights and perspectives, making this year an exciting one for readers across the globe. Whether you're drawn to poetry, business insights, thrilling mysteries, or deep philosophical explorations, there’s something in store for everyone. Keep an eye out for these literary luminaries as they continue to shape the future of literature and thought.

