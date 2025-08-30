Little Boy Wears ‘Iron Man Mask’ To Escape Havan Smoke: ‘Why Didn’t I Think Of This?’

If you’ve ever been part of a puja, you know how hard it is to keep your eyes open with all the smoke from the havan fire, which often makes them water. While most people simply sit through it, one little boy came up with a clever fix and his smart idea has now gone viral online.

The video is from a Ganesh puja at home, as devotees everywhere recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth of Lord Ganesha, with great joy. Some visited temples, while others performed rituals at home to welcome Bappa. This particular clip, showing one family’s celebration, has touched hearts across the internet.

The Young Boy Wore an Iron Man Mask

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the video, a young boy is seen sitting with his family during the havan. As wood and ghee burned, smoke filled the air. But unlike the adults, the boy wasn’t ready to let the fumes bother him. His solution? An Iron Man mask! Dressed in a yellow kurta, he wore the superhero mask to shield his face from the smoke and was calmly seen taking part in the puja with his family.

The user sharing the video, wrote, “Gen Alpha stays undefeated, man just hit a pro move,". In the caption, she mentioned, “This generation is built different," followed by a laughing face emoji. (Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi Goes Adorable: Viral Video Shows Cat Stealing Hearts By Snoozing On Ganesh Idol )

As Soon, the video went viral, and social media users couldn’t stop laughing and cheering for the boy’s smart solution to the smoke. One user mentioned, “You gotta give it to them, the way he’s using that play thing to protect his face this generation is definitely smarter for their own good."

Another user also thanked his parents for letting him show his creativity, saying, “Props to the kid for finding out what works, and props to the parents for allowing him to express his creativity! Win-win!"

A different user commented, “Ancient problems require modern solutions."

“Iron Man se Havan Man," teased another individual. Someone else mentioned, “Ironman’s Vijay Yagya before every battle."

Since the video was posted, it has garnered more than 1 million views and close to 130k likes, as of the time of writing this

( Also Read: Viral Video: Mouse Snacks On Ganesh Offering, Internet Delighted As Tiny Devotee Joins The Celebration )