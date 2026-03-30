Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3031799https://zeenews.india.com/india/little-girl-in-ladakh-donates-savings-breaks-gullak-for-iran-relief-drive-3031799.html
NewsIndiaLittle girl in Ladakh donates savings, breaks 'Gullak' for Iran relief drive
LADAKH

Little girl in Ladakh donates savings, breaks 'Gullak' for Iran relief drive

With several people contributing money, precious metals to help residents in Iran amid war West Asia conflict. A child in Ladakh broke her 'gullak' to contribute.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 09:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Little girl in Ladakh donates savings, breaks 'Gullak' for Iran relief driveImage Credit: ANI

Iran relief drive: Residents of Leh have been stepping forward with donations ranging from cash and jewellery to other valuables, in a show of support for people affected by the ongoing conflict in Iran. Among the many contributions, a touching gesture stood out a young girl broke open her gullak (piggy bank) to add her savings to the relief effort.

Across Ladakh, donation drives have been taking place regularly over the past month, as locals rally to help those impacted by the US-Israel strikes in West Asia. The contributions have not been limited to money or precious items even children have joined in, with bicycles and piggy banks among the items donated, reflecting a deep sense of solidarity.

Similar scenes have been witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Chanderkot area, where hundreds from the Shia community gathered at an Imambara last week to offer financial and material support. People donated whatever they could from their household utensils to gold and silver to assist those suffering in the conflict-hit regions of Iran.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The scale of participation was striking. Women parted with their jewellery, even removing bangles and earrings to contribute. Children gave away their savings, while one man donated his sheep. The collective effort underscored a strong emotional connection and humanitarian concern for those affected by the war.

In Budgam too, locals contributed cash, gold, and silver as part of similar relief efforts. These widespread acts of generosity have not gone unnoticed.

On March 22, the Iranian Embassy in India expressed gratitude, thanking Indians for their kindness and solidarity. In a message, the embassy said it would always remember the compassion shown, especially by people in Kashmir, for standing with Iran during a difficult time.

These developments come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia following a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28. The attack reportedly led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with other senior figures, triggering a sharp response from Tehran and intensifying the conflict in the region.

(With ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mumbai Indians
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians end opening match curse, beat KKR by 6 wickets
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome second baby boy; Vayu becomes big brother
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel shares throwback from LA birthday with Salman Khan
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma creates history, slams his fastest IPL fifty in MI vs KKR clash
short kurti
Stylish Short Kurtis for Women for Daily Wear
bodycon dress
Trendy Bodycon Dresses for Stylish Women
MS Dhoni
When did MS Dhoni last miss IPL match for CSK? A look at past instances
Women blazer
Stylish Women Blazers for Office and Casual Wear
women bags
Trendy Women Shoulder Bags and Sling Bags
Men formal shirt
Stylish Men’s Formal Shirts on Amazon