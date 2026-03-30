Little girl in Ladakh donates savings, breaks 'Gullak' for Iran relief drive

Iran relief drive: Residents of Leh have been stepping forward with donations ranging from cash and jewellery to other valuables, in a show of support for people affected by the ongoing conflict in Iran. Among the many contributions, a touching gesture stood out a young girl broke open her gullak (piggy bank) to add her savings to the relief effort.

Across Ladakh, donation drives have been taking place regularly over the past month, as locals rally to help those impacted by the US-Israel strikes in West Asia. The contributions have not been limited to money or precious items even children have joined in, with bicycles and piggy banks among the items donated, reflecting a deep sense of solidarity.

Similar scenes have been witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Chanderkot area, where hundreds from the Shia community gathered at an Imambara last week to offer financial and material support. People donated whatever they could from their household utensils to gold and silver to assist those suffering in the conflict-hit regions of Iran.

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The scale of participation was striking. Women parted with their jewellery, even removing bangles and earrings to contribute. Children gave away their savings, while one man donated his sheep. The collective effort underscored a strong emotional connection and humanitarian concern for those affected by the war.

In Budgam too, locals contributed cash, gold, and silver as part of similar relief efforts. These widespread acts of generosity have not gone unnoticed.

On March 22, the Iranian Embassy in India expressed gratitude, thanking Indians for their kindness and solidarity. In a message, the embassy said it would always remember the compassion shown, especially by people in Kashmir, for standing with Iran during a difficult time.

These developments come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia following a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28. The attack reportedly led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with other senior figures, triggering a sharp response from Tehran and intensifying the conflict in the region.

(With ANI inputs)