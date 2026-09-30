/Live-in partner held after woman found dead in Hyderabad hotel room

A woman was found dead with injuries on her body in a hotel room in the limits of SR Nagar police station in Hyderabad, police said. She had checked in with a male friend. According to SR Nagar police, a man named Prasad Rao filed a complaint on September 22. He said the daughter of a friend of his, identified as Nikitha, lived in Hyderabad with her friend Ravi Teja.
Police said Nikitha and Ravi Teja took a room at an OYO hotel on the afternoon of September 21. Officers said they do not yet know what happened inside the room, but injuries were seen on the woman's body.
The circumstances of her death are under investigation.
"The boy had admitted the girl in Apollo hospital, as soon as the she died the boy absconded. Police began investigating the case, statements of the parents were recorded. Preliminary investigation revealed that she might have died after being beaten as there were wounds spotted in and around the girl's head and neck. The main suspicion was the on the boy.
Police teams were subsequently formed to trace Ravi Teja, who was found at his home in Vizag after consuming a chemical and was admitted to a hospital.
Police said the accused confessed that disagreements over the relationship had led to the alleged attack on Nikitha.
"As soon as he was discharged we applied for a trasit and produced him in court and was sent to jail. The boy confessed that the couple had disagreements regarding their relationship which led to the accused attacking the victim," the police further informed.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.