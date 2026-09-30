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Live-in partner held after woman found dead in Hyderabad hotel room

Police said the accused confessed that disagreements over the relationship had led to the alleged attack on Nikitha.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Live-in partner held after woman found dead in Hyderabad hotel room

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Live-in partner held after woman found dead in Hyderabad hotel room
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