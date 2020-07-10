Live ISC Class 12, ICSE Class 10 board results: Check marks, pass percentage on cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will declare the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results at 3 pm today, (July 10, 2020). The Council will make the results accessible on the careers portal of the Council, website, and also through SMS.

Once the Council announces the results, students can visit the official website of Council — cisce.org — to check and download class 10 and 12 results. ICSE and ISC results will also be made available on the result page of CISCE — cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Here are the live updates on ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results 2020:

- Check results via SMS by typing ICSE<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883. And to get ISC Results on your mobile SMS, students should type ISC<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883.

- CISCE announces result; check cisce.org, results.cisce.org

- Here are the steps to check result on official websites:

Step 1: Log in to cisce.org‘, or ‘results.cisce.org‘, click on the link which says ‘Result 2020’

Step 2: Select ICSE or ISC as applicable from the course option

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your roll number, click submit

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.

- CISCE on Friday announced the ICSE and ISC results on the Council’s official website. Students are advised to download the copy of their result for future reference.

- The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will not conduct any press conference on ICSE, ISC results declaration due to of the COVID-19 pandemic.