Live JAC Jharkhand Matriculation Board Results 2020: Jharkhand Class 10 result on jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result on Wednesday (July 8) at 1 pm. As per news reports, JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh had informed that the result will be declared by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto at 1 pm.

Around 3.85 lakh students appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination in 2020 which were held between February 11 to 28. In 2019, the JAC had recorded 70.77 per cent results in class 10 examination.

It was announced in 2019 that students securing 60 per cent and above marks will be awarded first division, whereas those who score 45 per cent and above but below 60 per cent will be awarded second division. Students who score 33 per cent and above but below 45 per cent are awarded a third division. Usually, JAC announces the result by May, however, the 2020 Board Result result has been delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The students who fail to clear the exams can appear for Jharkhand Board Compartmental/Improvement Exam. The Jharkhand Board Compartmental examination is usually held in June/July, however this time due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus the dates have been extend to August or later.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the class 12 exam sheets is underway the result will be released by the month-end.

LIVE UPDATES:

Class 10 results to be out soon; students advised to keep admit cards handy

The results will be declared shortly online on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.