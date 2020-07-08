हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand board

LIVE news and updates: Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10th Result 2020 to be declared at 1 pm today

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result on Wednesday (July 8) at 1 pm. As per news reports, JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh had informed that the result will be declared by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto at 1 pm. 

LIVE news and updates: Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10th Result 2020 to be declared at 1 pm today

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result on Wednesday (July 8) at 1 pm. As per news reports, JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh had informed that the result will be declared by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto at 1 pm. 

Around 3.85 lakh students appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination in 2020 which were held between February 11 to 28. In 2019, the JAC had recorded 70.77 per cent results in class 10 examination. 

The results will be declared oline on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

Here's how to check Jharkhand Board Class 10 results online:

Step 1: Go to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

It was announced in 2019 that students securing 60 per cent and above marks will be awarded first division, whereas those who score 45 per cent and above but below 60 per cent will be awarded second division. Students who score 33 per cent and above but below 45 per cent are awarded a third division. Usually, JAC announces the result by May, however, the 2020 Board Result result has been delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The students who fail to clear the exams can appear for Jharkhand Board Compartmental/Improvement Exam. The Jharkhand Board Compartmental examination is usually held in June/July, however this time due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus the dates have been extend to August or later.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the class 12 exam sheets is underway the result will be released by the month-end.

Tags:
Jharkhand boardJharkhand Board result 2020Jharkhand Board class 10 resultJAC class 10 result 2020
Next
Story

Amid calls to boycott Chinese products, demand to ban Chinese telecom companies working against India’s interest in PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan
  • 7,42,417Confirmed
  • 20,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M32S

Kanpur encounter: UP gangster Vikas Dubey was in Haryana's Faridabad after killing 8 policemen