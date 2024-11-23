LIVE Updates | Badnera Assembly Election Result 2024: Shrikant Baburaoji Fulsawande - RPIA Trails Against Sunil Baldeorao Kharate - Sena UBT

Badnera Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates: Badnera Assembly seat is one of the assembly seats in the Amaravati district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Badnera seat was held on November 20. The Badnera assembly seat has been a IND, INC and SHS stronghold, INC won 4 times, SHS won 2 times and IND won 3 times since 1978 elections.

The list of the candidates contesting sumed up to 58 in which, 32 are accepted, 12 rejected, 14 withdrawn, there are a total of 26 candidates in the fray for the seat including 18 independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties. Some of the key candidates are Kharate Sunil Baldeorao of the Shiv sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Ramesh Pandurang Nagdive of Bahujan Samaj Party, Tirpude Uttam Kisanrao of Peoples Party of India (Democratic) , Ravi Gangadhar Rana of Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party , Rahul Laxmanrao Mohod of Bharatiya Yuva Jan Ekta Party, Leena Ghanshyam Dhole of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Shrikant Baburaoji Fulsawande of Republican Party of India (A), Sonali Sanjay Meshram of Open people’s Party.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Ravi Rana of the Independent had won the elections by defeating Band Priti Sanjay of the Shiv Sena with a margin of around 15541 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Ravi Rana had contested the polls on the Independent ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Band Sanjay Raosaheb of Shiv sena (SHS) by around 7419 votes.

Balwant Basawant Wankhede, a candidate for the Indian National Congress, defeated Smt. Navneet Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 19731 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning the Ramtek Lok Sabha (MP) Seat.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is Shrikant Baburaoji Fulsawande (RPI(A)), Kharate Sunil Baldeorao (SHS (UBT))

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.