LIVE Updates | Baghmara Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Baghmara Election Result 2024 Live:

Baghmara is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand, in the Dhanbad district. Baghmara Assembly constituency falls under the Giridih Lok sabha constituency.The recent elections for the Baghmara seat were held on November 20, 2024, with results being declared today. Historically, Baghmara has been a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the party winning the seat twice since 2005, while the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM) secured it once during this period.

In the 2024 elections, 13 candidates are in the fray including Shatrughan Mahato from the BJP and Jaleshwaro Mehato from the Indian National Congress (INC) are prominent candidates. A total of 23 candidates applied for the constituency, with all applications accepted. Among these, 13 candidates are contesting in this phase of elections, including several independents and candidates from smaller regional parties like the Janata Dal (United) represented by Subhash Ra

In the 2019 elections, Dulu Mahato of the BJP won against Jaleshwar Mahato of the JD(U) by a narrow margin of 824 votes, receiving 78,291 votes (43.71% vote share) compared to Mehato's 77,467 votes (43.25%). In 2014, Dulu Mahato again emerged victorious over Jaleshwar Mahato with a significant margin of 29,623 votes, garnering 86,603 votes (51.65% vote share).

In 2019, there were 179,876 voters in Baghmara, comprising 87,677 male voters and 75,042 female voters. The total number of voters has increased to over 279,295 in the current election cycle, indicating a growing electorate in this constituency.

The main contest is expected to be between Shatrughan Mahto (BJP) and Jaleshwaro Mehato (INC), with both parties actively campaigning to secure votes from diverse demographic groups. The constituency's voter base includes significant populations from various communities, including Kurmi and Muslim voters. The Baghmara assembly constituency continues to play a crucial role in Jharkhand's political dynamics as it prepares for results that could impact party standings in the state assembly.

The voting for the 82 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held in two phases - November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.