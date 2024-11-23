LIVE Updates |Bhandup West Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Bhandup West Maharastra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Bhandup West Assembly seat is one of the 26 assembly seats in the Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Bhandup West seat was held on November 20. The Bhandup West assembly seat has been a BJP stronghold with the saffron party winning the seat on the last two counts.

There are a total of 12 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Ramesh Korgaonkar (Sena UBT) , Ashok Patil (Shinde Sena), and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Ramesh Korgaonkar (Sena UBT) had won the elections by defeating Sandeep Prabhakar Jalgaonkar of MNS by around 29,173 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Ashok Patil had contested the polls on the Shiv Sena and had bagged the seat by defeating Kotak Monoj

of the BJP by around 4,772 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.