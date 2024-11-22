LIVE Updates | Chembur Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Chembur Election Result 2024 Live: Chembur assembly seat is one of the 26 assembly seats in the Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Chembur seat was held on November 20. The Chembur assembly seat has been an INC stronghold where INC won 6 times and SHS won 2 times since past few elections.

There are a total of 6 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Tukaram Kate of the SHS, Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar of SHS UBT, Mauli Thorve of the MNS, and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In 2019, Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar of the Shiv Sena (SHS) won the seat by defeating Chandrakant Damodar Handore of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 19,018 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, again Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar had won the polls on the SHS ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Chandrakant Damodar Handore of the Indian National Congress (INC) by around 10,027 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections, Chandrakant Damodar Handore of the Indian National Congress (INC) had won the poll and had bagged the seat by defeating Anil Bachubhai Chauhan (MNS) by around 17,966 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.