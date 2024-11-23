LIVE Updates | Chhatarpur Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

The Chhatarpur (SC) Assembly constituency is a significant electoral district in Jharkhand, preparing for the upcoming 2024 assembly elections. Voting for this constituency will take place on November 20, 2024, with results expected to be announced on November 23, 2024.

Chhatarpur is located in the Palamu district and is reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes. The constituency has seen a competitive political landscape, primarily between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with both parties having made significant inroads in past elections.





In the 2024 elections, 22 candidates are in the fray including Pushpadevi Bhuiyan

BJP and Radha Krishna Kishore from INCare prominent candidates. A total of 22 candidates applied for the constituency, with all applications accepted. Among these, 14 candidates are contesting in this phase of elections, including several independents and candidates from smaller regional parties like theRashtriya Janata Dal.

In the 2019 elections, Pushpa Devi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won against Vijay Kumar Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by a narrow margin of 26,792 votes, receiving 64,127votes (39.39% vote share) compared to Vijay’s 37,335 votes (22.93%). In 2014, Radha Krishna Kishore Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) emerged victorious over Manoj Kumar Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a significant margin of 5,881 votes, garnering 43,843 votes.

Chhatarpur's electorate predominantly consists of Scheduled Caste voters, which significantly influences election outcomes. Understanding the socio-economic challenges faced by these communities is essential for candidates as they formulate their campaign strategies.

The main contest in Chhatarpur will likely be between the ruling coalition led by RJD and the opposition alliance comprising BJP and INC. The political landscape is dynamic, with both alliances actively campaigning to address local issues and secure support from Scheduled Caste voters.

As the elections approach, Chhatarpur is poised for a competitive contest that could have significant implications for Jharkhand's political dynamics. With established parties facing challenges from both traditional rivals and new entrants, all eyes will be on this constituency during the voting and counting phases. The outcome will not only shape local governance but also reflect broader trends in Jharkhand's electoral landscape as it heads into 2024.

The voting for the 82 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held in two phases - November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.