LIVE Updates | Daltonganj Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

The Daltonganj Assembly constituency is a significant electoral district in Jharkhand, preparing for the upcoming 2024 assembly elections. Voting for this constituency will occur on November 20, 2024, with results expected to be announced on November 23, 2024.

Daltonganj has been a pivotal constituency in Jharkhand politics, often reflecting the diverse interests of its electorate. The constituency has seen a mix of political parties contesting for dominance, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) being prominent players in recent elections. The seat is not reserved for any specific category, allowing candidates from various backgrounds to contest.





In the 2024 elections, 43 candidates are in the fray including Alok Kumar Chaurasiya from from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and KN Tripathi from the Indian National Congress (INC) are prominent candidates. A total of 43 candidates applied for the constituency, with 38 applications accepted, 4 Rejected, and 1 withdrawn. Among these, 23 candidates are contesting in this phase of elections, including several independents and candidates from smaller regional parties like the Sampoorna Bharat Kranti Party.

In the 2019 elections, Alok Kumar Chaurasiya from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won against Krishna Nand Tripathi from the Indian National Congress (INC) by a narrow margin of 21517 votes, receiving 103698 votes (47.57% vote share) compared to Krishna’s 82181 votes (37.07%). In 2014, Alok Kumar Chaurasiya from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious over Krishna Nand Tripathi from the Indian National Congress (INC) with a significant margin of 4374 votes, garnering 59202 votes.

Daltonganj's electorate is diverse, comprising various communities and socio-economic backgrounds. Understanding the needs and aspirations of these groups will be crucial for candidates as they strategize their campaigns.

The primary contest in Daltonganj will likely be between the ruling BJP and the opposition coalition comprising INC and JMM. The political landscape is dynamic, with both alliances actively campaigning to address local issues and garner support from diverse voter segments.

As the elections approach, Daltonganj is set for a competitive contest that could significantly impact Jharkhand's political dynamics. With established parties facing challenges from both traditional rivals and new entrants, all eyes will be on this constituency during the voting and counting phases. The outcome will not only shape local governance but also reflect broader trends in Jharkhand's electoral landscape as it heads into 2024.

The voting for the 82 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held in two phases - November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.