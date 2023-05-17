Live Updates | DK Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah For Karnataka CM Battle: Congress' Women's Wing Chief Makes Big Claim

Live Updates: The DK Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah battle for the Karnataka Chief Minister's chair post Congress' thumping victory in the state doesn't seem to end soon as both the leaders are adamant on getting the prime position. Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister, is said to have the backing of most MLAs; while DK Shivakumar is the favourite of top party leaders in the state. The party leadership, as per the initial inputs, had offered the Deputy Chief Minister post along with plum portfolios to Shivakumar, an offer he rejected. Hectic parley are being held in Delhi in order to reach a consensus between the two top leaders.

Here Are All The Live Updates Of 'Karnataka CM Race - DK Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah'