LIVE Updates | Gangakheda Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Gangakheda Maharastra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Gangakheda Assembly seat is one of the 04 assembly seats in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Gangakheda seat was held on November 20. The Gangakheda assembly seat has been a BJP stronghold with the saffron party winning the seat on the last two counts.

There are a total of 12 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Deshmukh Rupesh Manoharrao-MNS / No Mahayuti candidate, Kadam Vishal Vijaykumar - Shiv Sena (UBT), and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Ratnakar Manikarao Gutte of the RSPS had won the elections by defeating Vishal Vijaykumar Kadm of the Shiv Sena (SHS) by around 18,058 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Madhusudan Manikrao Kendre had contested the polls on the NCP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Gutte Ratnakar Manikrao of RSPS by around 2,289 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today