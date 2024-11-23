LIVE Updates | Ghatsila Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

The Ghatsila Assembly constituency is one of the key electoral districts in Jharkhand, and it is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for 2024. Voting for this constituency will take place on November 20, 2024, with results expected to be announced on November 23, 2024.

Ghatsila comes under East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand State. Babulal Soren (BJP), Ram Das Soren (JMM) are key candidates contested from Ghatsila constituency in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Historically, Ghatsila has been a stronghold for various political parties, with the Indian National Congress (INC) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) being prominent players in past elections.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Ramdas soren of Jharkhand mukti morcha (JMM) had won the elections by defeating Lakhan Chandra Mardi of Bhartiya ajnata party by around 6,724 votes by securing 63,531 of total votes in the election. In the 2014 assembly elections, Lakshman Tudu of bharitya janata party defeated Ramdas Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha by 6,403 by securing a total of 52,506 votes in the election.

The main contest in the Jharkhand assembly election is between the ruling JMM and the opposition BJP. The Ghatsila constituency has a diverse voter base, including significant populations of Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC), which can heavily influence election outcomes. Understanding these demographics is essential for candidates as they strategize their campaigns.

The voting for the 88 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

As the elections approach, all eyes will be on Ghatsila to see how these political dynamics unfold. The contest promises to be competitive, with established parties facing challenges from both traditional rivals and new entrants. The outcome will not only impact local governance but also reflect broader trends in Jharkhand's political landscape as it heads into 2024.