LIVE Updates | Goregaon Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Goregaon Maharastra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Goregaon Assembly seat is one of the 26 assembly seats in the Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Goregaon seat was held on November 20. The Goregaon assembly seat has been a BJP stronghold with the saffron party winning the seat on the last two counts.

There are a total of 13 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Vidya Jaiprakash Thakur (BJP), Samir Desai (Sena UBT) and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In the 2019 Vidya Jaiprakash Thakur (BJP),had won the elections by defeating Mohite Yuvraj Ganesh of INC by around 48,907 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections2019 Vidya Jaiprakash Thakur (BJP), had contested and had bagged the seat by defeating Subhash Desai by of the SHIV SENA (SHS) by around 4,756 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Goregaon Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.