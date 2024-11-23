LIVE Updates | Gumla Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

The Gumla (ST) Assembly constituency is a crucial electoral district in Jharkhand, set to participate in the 2024 assembly elections. Voting for this constituency will take place on November 20, 2024, with results expected to be announced on November 23, 2024.

Gumla has a rich political history, often reflecting the interests of the tribal population, as it is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates. The constituency has been a battleground primarily between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In recent elections, JMM has demonstrated strong support among voters.

Sudarshan Bhagat (BJP), Bhushan Tirkey (JMM) are key candidates contested from Gumla constituency in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.





In the 2024 elections, 40 candidates are in the fray including Sudarshan Baghat from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bhushan Tirkey from the JMM are prominent candidates. A total of 40 candidates applied for the constituency, with 30 applications accepted, 4 Rejected, and 4 withdrawn. Among these, 15 candidates are contesting in this phase of elections, including several independents and candidates from smaller regional parties like the Bahujan Mukti Party.

In the 2019 elections, Bushan Tirkey of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won against Mishir Kujur from Bharitya Janata Party (BJP) by a narrow margin of 7,667 votes, receiving 67,416 votes (47.95% vote share) compared to Mishir’s 59,749 votes (42.05%). In 2014, Shivshankar Oraon again emerged victorious over Bhushan Tirkey with a significant margin of 4,032 votes, garnering 50, 473votes .

Gumla's electorate predominantly consists of Scheduled Tribe voters, which significantly influences election outcomes. Understanding the socio-economic challenges faced by these communities is essential for candidates as they formulate their campaign strategies.

As the elections approach, Gumla is poised for a competitive contest that could have significant implications for Jharkhand's political landscape. With established parties facing challenges from both traditional rivals and new entrants, all eyes will be on this constituency during the voting and counting phases. The outcome will not only shape local governance but also reflect broader trends in Jharkhand's electoral dynamics as it heads into 2024.

The voting for the 82 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held in two phases - November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.