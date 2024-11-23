LIVE Updates | Hazaribagh Election Result 2024: Pradeep Prasad- BJP Trails Against Munna Singh -Cong For BJP vs JMM

Hazaribagh Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates: The Hazaribagh Assembly constituency is an important electoral region in Jharkhand, known for its political significance. Voting for the Hazaribagh seat was held on November 13, 2024, as part of the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Historically, this constituency has been a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has secured victories in several past elections, the total percentage of voters in Hazaribagh Assembly Constituency was recorded at 60.03 percent.

In the 2024 elections, a total of 53 candidates are contesting for the Hazaribagh seat, including several independents. Key candidates include Pradip Prasad from BJP and Munna Singh from the Indian National Congress (INC). The presence of independent candidates and representatives from smaller regional parties adds to the variety of choices available to voters.

In the previous assembly elections held in 2019, Manish Jaiswal of BJP won decisively with 106,208 votes, defeating Dr. Ramchandra Prasad of INC, who received 54,396 votes. This victory highlighted BJP's strong support in the constituency, where Jaiswal secured around 49.12% of the total votes cast. The main contest in Hazaribagh this time is expected to be between BJP and INC, with both parties aiming to consolidate their voter bases.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23, 2024, alongside results from other constituencies in this crucial election cycle. As voters head to the polls, their decisions will significantly influence the political landscape in Jharkhand. The outcome in Hazaribagh will not only affect local governance but also reflect broader trends within the state's political dynamics, as both major parties strive for dominance in this pivotal constituency. The competition is intensified by the presence of various independent candidates who could play a crucial role in determining the final results.

The voting for the 81 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.