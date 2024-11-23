LIVE Updates | Jogeshwari East Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Jogeshwari East Maharastra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Jogeshwari East Assembly seat is one of the 26 assembly seats in the Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Jogeshwari East seat was held on November 20. The Jogeshwari East assembly seat has been a BJP stronghold with the saffron party winning the seat on the last two counts.

There are a total of 22 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Manisha Waikar (Shinde Sena) , Anant Nar (Sena UBT), and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In the 2019 assembly elections Ravindra Dattaram Waikar of SHS had won the elections by defeating Sunil Bisan Kumre of INC by around 58,787 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Ravindra Dattaram Waikar of SHS had contested and had bagged the seat by defeating Ujwala Modak

of the BJP by around 28,962 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.