LIVE Updates | Kodarma Election Result 2024: Neera Yadav- BJP Trails Against Subhash Prasad Yadav- JDU For BJP vs JMM

Kodarma Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates The Kodarma Assembly constituency is a significant electoral region in Jharkhand, known for its competitive political landscape. Voting for the Kodarma seat was held on November 13, 2024, as part of the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Historically, this constituency has been a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has secured victories in several past elections, the total percentage of voters in Kodarma Assembly Constituency was recorded at 62.98 percent

In the 2024 elections, a total of 37 candidates are contesting for the Kodarma seat, including several independents. Key candidates include Dr. Neera Yadav from BJP, the sitting MLA, and Subhash Prasad Yadav from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The presence of independent candidates and representatives from smaller regional parties adds to the diversity of choices available to voters.

Kodarma Assembly Election Result 2024: Live

In the previous assembly elections held in 2019, Dr. Neera Yadav of BJP won by defeating Amitabh Kumar of RJD with a narrow margin of 1,797 votes. Dr. Yadav secured 63,675 votes, while Amitabh Kumar received 61,878 votes, showcasing a closely contested race. Kodarma Assembly constituency falls under the Kodarma Lok sabha constituency. The 2014 elections also saw Dr. Yadav winning with a commanding lead, indicating her strong support base in the constituency. The main contest in Kodarma this time is expected to be between Dr. Neera Yadav and Subhash Prasad Yadav, with both candidates aiming to consolidate their respective voter bases.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23, 2024, alongside results from other constituencies in this crucial election cycle. As voters head to the polls, their decisions will significantly influence the political landscape in Jharkhand. The outcome in Kodarma will not only affect local governance but also reflect broader trends within the state's political dynamics, as both major parties strive for dominance in this pivotal constituency. The competition is intensified by the presence of various independent candidates who could play a crucial role in determining the final results.

The voting for the 81 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.