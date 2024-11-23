LIVE Updates | Litipara Election Result 2024: Babudhan Murmu- BJP Trails Against Hemlal Murmu-JMM For BJP vs JMM

Litipara Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates The Litipara Assembly constituency is a notable electoral region in Jharkhand, recognized for its vibrant political dynamics. Voting for the Litipara seat was held on November 20, 2024, as part of the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Historically, this constituency has been a stronghold for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), with significant competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the 2024 elections, a total of 22 candidates are contesting for the Litipara seat, including several independents. Key candidates include Babudhan Murmu from BJP and Hemlal Murmu from JMM. The presence of independent candidates and representatives from smaller regional parties adds to the diversity of choices available to voters. In the previous assembly elections held in 2019, Dr. Anil Murmu of JMM won decisively with 71,194 votes, defeating Simon Marandi of BJP, who received 42,111 votes.

This victory underscored JMM's strong support in the constituency, where Dr. Murmu secured around 45.93% of the total votes cast.The main contest in Litipara this time is expected to be between Babudhan Murmu and Hemlal Murmu, with both candidates aiming to consolidate their respective voter bases.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23, 2024, alongside results from other constituencies in this crucial election cycle. As voters head to the polls, their decisions will significantly influence the political landscape in Jharkhand. The outcome in Litipara will not only affect local governance but also reflect broader trends within the state's political dynamics, as both major parties strive for dominance in this pivotal constituency.

The competition is intensified by the presence of various independent candidates who could play a crucial role in determining the final results.

The voting for the 81 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.