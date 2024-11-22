LIVE Updates | Mahim Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Mahim Election Result 2024 Live: Mahim assembly seat is one of the 10 assembly seats in the Mumbai City district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Mahim seat was held on November 20. The Mahim assembly seat has been an INC stronghold where INC won 4 times and SHS won 2 times since past few elections.

There are a total of 6 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Sada Saravankar of the SHS, Mahesh Baliram Sawant of SHS (UBT), Amit Thackeray of the MNS, and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In 2019, Sada Sarvankar of the Shiv Sena (SHS) won the seat by defeating Sandeep Sudhakar Deshpande of the Maharashtra Navnirman sena (MNS) with a margin of 18,647 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, again Sada Sarvankar had won the polls on the SHS ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Nitin Sardesai of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena by around 5,941 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections, Nitin Vijaykumar Sardesai of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had won the poll and had bagged the seat by defeating Sadananad Shankarsaravankar of Indian National Congress (INC) by around 8,926 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.