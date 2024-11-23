LIVE Updates | Malabar Hill Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Malabar Hill Election Result 2024 Live: Malabar hill assembly seat is one of the 10 assembly seats in the Mumbai City district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Malabar hill seat was held on November 20. The Malabar hill assembly seat has thrown mixed results in the past with the BJP and the Congress acing it three times each.

There are a total of 8 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Mangalprabhat Lodha of the BJP, Bherulal Dayalal Choudhary of SHS (UBT), and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In 2019, Mangal Prabhat Lodha of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Heera Navaji Devasi of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 71,872 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, again Mangal Prabhat Lodha had won the polls on the BJP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Arvind Devji Dudhwadkar of Shiv Sena (SHS) by around 68,686 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections, Mangal Prabhat Lodha of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) had won the poll and had bagged the seat by defeating Bafna Rajkumarsumermal of Indian National Congress (INC) by around 24,559 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.