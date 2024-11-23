LIVE Updates | Melghat Assembly Election Result 2024: Kewalram Tulsiram Kale Trails Against DR. Hemant Nanda Chimote by BJP vs INC

Melghat Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates Melghat Assembly seat is one of the assembly seats in the Amaravati district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Melghat seat was held on November 20. The Melghat assembly seat has been an Indian National Congress stronghold, INC won 6 times and Prahar Janshakti Party and Bhartiya Janta Party won 1 time since 1978 elections.

11.25 update: Kewalram Tulsiram Kale Trails Against DR. Hemant Nanda Chimote by BJP vs INC with the margin of 12476 votes

The list of the candidates contesting sumed up to 32 in which, 17 are accepted, 6 rejected, 9 withdrawn, there are a total of 15 candidates in the fray for the seat including 9 independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

Melghat Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

Some of the candidates are Kewalram Tulsiram Kale of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Motilal Batu Thakre of Bahujan Samaj Party, DR. Hemant Nanda Chimote of Indian National Congress, Rajkumar Dayaram Patel of Prahar Janshakti Party, Ramkishor Kaluram Jambu Patel of Ambedkarite Party of India, Shailendra Vijayrao Gawande of National World Leader Party

In the 2019 assembly elections, Rajkumar Dayaram Patel of the Prahar Janshakti Party, had won the elections by defeating Ramesh Mawaskar of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of around 41362 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Bhilawekar Prabhdas Babulal had contested the polls on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Rajkumar Dayaram Patel Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by around 1979 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between Shri Kewalram Tulshiram Kale (BJP) and Dr.Hemant Nanda Chimote (INC)

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.